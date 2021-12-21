Albion fisherfolk receive hampers to cushion hardships in sector

Fisherfolk of Albion, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) are the recent beneficiaries of relief hampers distributed on Monday.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, spearheaded the exercise which was meant to cushion the effects of the low fish catches at sea.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh hands over a food relief hamper to a fisherman.

“My visit here today is a direct fulfillment of a commitment given by the President on Friday, when like chairman said, he visited Chesney, he listened to some of the concerns and issues raised by the community and in particular, an issue was raised in relation to the challenges being faced by the fishing sector, in response to which His Excellency asked me immediately to come to deliver on his behalf, some relief to those who are most directly affected,” Minister Singh stated.

Dr. Singh noted that while the Administration works to create avenues for additional economic activity in every sector, much emphasis will be placed on expanding aquaculture.

“While you may be accustomed to going out to sea to fish, I encourage you to consider also and to pay keen attention also, to what we are doing in relation to fish farming because this is also a viable option and an attractive option going forward.”

Minister Singh pledged government’s support, not just to increase fish production, but to the overall advancement of the fisheries sector.

Section of hampers that were distributed to Albion fisherfolk

Fisherfolk have benefitted from the Administration’s reduction in fuel taxes, even though world prices continue to climb.

Since August 2020, the fisheries sector has had numerous successes due to measures implemented by the PPP/C Administration.

Some of these wins include the development of a fishing vessel inspection programme to ensure compliance with license and permit requirements; reversal of increases in fishing and licensing fee; and the production of a reviewed and updated Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Strategy (2021-2026) and legislative framework, through support from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), among others.