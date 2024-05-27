‘All citizens play their role in Guyana’s development’ – Min. Persaud

– At 58th independence ceremony in Region Nine

The wave of development that is ongoing in the country not only depends on the work of the government but comes significantly from the toil of the citizens.

Over the past three and a half years, the government has been working tirelessly to develop every sector by providing the necessary tools, crafting programmes and policies for the benefit of the people.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud standing as the Golden Arrow Head is hoisted

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud stressed that the PPP\C government will continue to make accessibility to resources efficient for everyone in the country.

“We must harness these resources to create opportunities for all Guyanese, ensuring no one is left behind. With the development and transformation that is taking place right now, all of you should play a part in this process,” Minister Persaud said.

The minister made these remarks during the 58th Independence and Flag Raising Ceremony in Region Nine on Sunday.

Minister Persaud and members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF)

With an abundance of resources existing, the minister said that it is only right that Guyanese use up these assets since they are the ones whose labour is utilised on a daily basis to aid in the development of the country.

Meanwhile, comparing the present time to three years ago, the minister posited that with a ‘government-citizens’ partnership, significant strides in health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure have been made.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud standing as the Golden Arrow Head is hoisted

According to Minister Persaud, these achievements have surpassed what the previous government did.

“I say so because of the prudent economic policies that were crafted by this government to benefit all of our people. That’s why all of you should join in this transformation because development does not only depend on the government but you the people,” Minister Persaud asserted.

The government, led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is adamant in ensuring that Guyana leads on the global stage in every aspect of growth and that the people reap the benefits.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

