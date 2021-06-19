All Guyanese to benefit from countrywide development

– Minister Edghill tells Region Three residents

– addresses issues at Blankenburg, Cornelia Ida and Uitvlugt

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill is assuring Guyanese that the Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Government will bring development to every community.

The Minister says critical developmental works will be conducted, despite unwarranted criticisms.

“I can’t give you the sun, the moon and the stars, but whatever is in keeping with what our economy can facilitate at this time, in keeping with Government’s priorities, little by little, we will bring development to all the communities in a non-discriminatory manner across the length and breadth of Guyana. And that’s our intention.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill

We will do it in the face of the naysaying, the criticisms, the rumour mongering. We will bring developments in the midst of those who are trying to stoke fires to agitate trouble. Guyana’s development is too important for it to be stayed or delayed by that.”

The Minister made this statement following his visit Saturday to Blankenburg, Cornelia Ida and Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill engages residents about the challenges at Blankenburg

During a meeting at the Blankenburg Primary School, residents complained about several challenges, including flooding and impassable roads.

“There are serious issues. There are flooding that would have caused damage to livelihoods. That has to be addressed and, on the spot, I’ve made contact with the regional officials for them to intervene because it is clear that a private developer has built a road and did not make any provision for water to cross from one side to the other side.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill examines Barber Shop Street that is under reconstruction at Cornelia Ida

There are no culverts, there are no drainage systems so the flooding, that has to be corrected immediately.”

At Cornelia Ida, the residents said they are dissatisfied with the reconstruction of Barber Shop Street.

Minister Edghill has since instructed engineers from the Ministry to conduct tests on the street and also to verify the amount of work done.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill at the proposed site for a playground in Uitvlugt

Meanwhile at Uitvlugt, he engaged members of the Uitvlugt/Sideline Dam Community Development Council (CDC), on several projects. They are seeking Government’s assistance on several community projects.

Chairperson of the CDC, Mr. Roy Chetram told Minister Edghill that the group has commenced a street lighting programme and has procured nine solar-powered street lights, seven of which have been installed. The group was able to accomplish this project through fundraising.

A road in Blankenburg

A section of Barber Shop Street that is left to be paved

Added to that, Minister Edghill said, “they just showed me the possibility of a piece of land that they would like to see developed as a playing area, play fields, or open spaces to play in in the area.

We will have to continue to engage them with the various sector ministers, and we’ll be able to proceed from there. So, this is basically responding to the needs of people, bringing government to the people, listening and making the necessary interventions.”

Minister Edghill said the Government is for all the people of Guyana.