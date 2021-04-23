Ambassador Anyin Choo presents letter of credence to People’s Republic of China

Her Excellency Anyin Choo, Guyana’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the People’s Republic of China today presented her Letter of Credence to Mr. Hong Lei, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Consular Affairs of the Ministry o f Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, in Beijing.

Ambassador Choo has a background of seventeen years in the foreign service and most recently served as Consulate General at the Guyana Consulate in Toronto, Canada. She also, served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Guyana Embassy in Beijing, China.

Her Excellency brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new portfolio and is committed to strengthening bilateral relations between Guyana and China.