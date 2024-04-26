Ministry of Education, Guyana Partners with World Bank to Modernize TVET Sector

The Ministry of Education has embarked on aligning TVET with current and future labor market demands at both secondary and post-secondary education levels.

A critical aspect of this project is a tracer study, undertaken in partnership with the Council for TVET. The study aims to evaluate the employment status and assess the quality of education received by TVET graduates, twelve months after their program completion. This evaluation will encompass graduates from the vocational streams of secondary education, including those from the Secondary Competency Certificate Program (SCCP) and the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) program, as well as graduates from public post-secondary TVET institutions.

To facilitate this comprehensive study, the Ministry has engaged Groupe Cayambe, a renowned consultancy firm. Cayambe, will be executing a series of surveys, focus groups, and individual meetings with key stakeholders.

Your contribution is vital to the success of this project. For inquiries or to provide contact information for your organization’s focal point, please reach out to Deputy Chief Education Officer Technical Dr. Ritesh Tularam dceo.technical@moe.gov.gy +592- 231-8815.

The Ministry of Education of Guyana extends its gratitude to all stakeholders for their support and cooperation in advancing the TVET sector, ensuring its alignment with the needs of our evolving labour market.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

