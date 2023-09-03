Amerindian Heritage Month fitness walk promotes a healthy Guyana

The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs Sunday morning hosted a fitness walk in celebration of Amerindian Heritage Month 2023.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai said the exercise aims to promote a healthy Guyana so that citizens can live long enough to enjoy the fruits of the country’s unprecedented growth.

Amerindian Heritage Month 2023 Fitness Walk

“We must be fit and we must be responsible, disciplined, and of course, hardworking. Our nation is blooming into a very exciting period, and we would want to have a population standing alongside the development, and all the transitional changes that are taking place. We want you to live longer to enjoy it and to participate and contribute to building this one Guyana,” the minister noted.

The event, which drew a diverse crowd saw the participation of Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, Member of Parliament, Alister Charlie, and Members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Amerindians decked out in their cultural wear to participate in the Amerindian Heritage Month 2023 Fitness Walk

Minister Anthony said the government was every Guyanese to take full advantage of the medical intervention being made at healthcare facilities nationwide, which aims to promote healthy lifestyles and diets for its people.

“For example, we want to extend primary health where at each one of our health centre we will be able to now offer close to 216 different types of medical interventions and the new thing that we are doing now is to ensure that children can be screened early,” the minister noted.

Amerindians decked out in their cultural wear to participate in the Amerindian Heritage Month 2023 Fitness Walk

The minister encouraged the participants to be mindful of the food they consume daily, noting that everyone must consider moderating their eating habits.

The fitness walk commenced from the Umana Yana, proceeded through Carifesta Avenue, onto Vlissingen Road, and then culminated at the National Park. The event also featured a Zumba workout session.

Zumba workout session

Meanwhile, as Amerindian Heritage Month unfolds throughout September, the ministry has set a promising tone for a month filled with activities that celebrate the diverse culture and traditions of Guyana’s indigenous communities. “

Persons interested in partaking in Amerindian Heritage Month 2023 can visit the ministry’s page to view the events.

Amerindian Heritage Month is themed, “Sustaining Our Cultural Heritage and Identity While Contributing to One Guyana.”

