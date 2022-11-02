Amerindian leaders urged to practice financial accountability

– at leadership training for Amerindian village councils

Amerindian Leaders have been called on to practice financial accountability in their respective villages, in light of several reports of financial irregularities at village councils.

The call was made on Wednesday by Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai, at the opening of the annual two-day leadership training for Amerindian village councils, held under the theme “Accountability for Good Governance.”

Minister Sukhai explained that accountability forms part of good governance and it is the responsibility of the village leaders to practice good governance in the interest of the villagers.

“If you do bad, it’s reflective on the ministry….and so financial accountability is directly linked to us. The law itself speaks to the village councils submitting annually to the minister, financial statements. I would appeal to all the leaders who are here to start to practice that,” she told leaders at the Umana Yana.

The Amerindian affairs minister also urged leaders to complete capital projects funded by the government in a timely manner.

Speaking on the training programme, Minister Sukhai said as Guyana transforms, it is the responsibility of the ministry to empower the village leaders.

She reminded leaders that they are elected to serve in the interest of the people and must fulfill their responsibilities.

“Again, I urge… I hope that this training will not only deal with the technical aspect of governance but with the people-to-people governance aspect of training,” she expressed.

Legal officer of the ministry’s legal department, Miriam Andrew-Ming said the leaders will be trained in Governance – roles and responsibilities of Village Councils by the Amerindian Act of 2006, Financial Management and Accountability – Book/Record Keeping, Leadership Management, and Administration.

Upon conclusion of the training, leaders will be presented with certificates.

National Toshao Council (NTC) Chairman, Derrick John was also present at the leadership training programme.

