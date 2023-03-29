Amerindian leaders urged to prepare economic plans to efficiently utilise LCDS funds

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai has called on Amerindian communities to have economic plans prepared, to properly utilise the funds made available to them from the country’s carbon credit sales.

Minister Sukhai made the call during a visit to Santa Aratack on Wednesday, where she examined a number of completed projects in the village.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai greets a resident of Santa Mission

Following a pact the government signed with Hess Corporation, Guyana will be earning US $750 million between 2022 and 2032 to support the country’s efforts to protect the country’s vast forests.

This means, through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, the government has ensured Guyana’s standing forest earns for its people. Almost 90 per cent of the landmass in Guyana is forested.

Hess is paying for 30 per cent of the carbon the country’s forest traps. Fifteen per cent of the money paid to Guyana is being channeled to Amerindian communities, to create sustainable economic projects.

Minister Sukhai urged all Amerindian communities to ensure the economic plans are formed from consultations with villagers.

“There will be significant revenues to do impactful projects that will benefit the lives of the people. If your desire is to make Santa Mission a tourism destination, put it in the plan; if you want to enhance youths and opportunities for youths, put it in the plan; if you want to focus on agriculture, put it in the plan; whatever you want to do to benefit your village, put it into the plan,” the minister urged.

Government has vowed to erase the divide between the hinterland and the coast, providing more opportunities to Amerindian and hinterland residents, including skills training.

Over the past two and a half years, Amerindians have been trained in the medical field, in computer literacy, as teachers, tractor operators, mechanics, tailors and seamstresses, among a myriad of other areas.

“We are working to ensure that the commitments made during the campaigns are fulfilled. We must ensure that the tangible benefits are reaching the people to ensure that no one is left behind and that the policy of His Excellency is fulfilled,” the minister stressed.

