Annandale, LBI residents to benefit from $260M water distribution systems

The government will construct two new water distribution systems in Annandale and La Bonne Intention (LBI) on the East Coast Demerara, at a total cost of $260 million, as part of efforts to increase access to potable water along the coast.

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is inviting eligible contractors to execute the project which entails the construction and drilling of potable water wells.

A potable water well drilled on the East Coast

The sum of $130 million has been allocated for each of these projects. Once completed, residents of Annandale, LBI, and the surrounding communities will enjoy the benefits of a more reliable water source.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues said the construction of new water distribution systems and the expansion of existing infrastructure aligns with the government’s housing drive along the East Coast corridor.

“As new areas are created on the East Coast, we have to ensure all the amenities like water networks, electrical networks are in place. We are also looking to expand existing water systems as the demand increases,” she told the Department of Public Information recently.

A complete set of bidding documents can be purchased from the cashier at the GWI Shelter Belt, Vlissengen Road and Church Street, Bel Air Park, Georgetown.

Bids must be deposited into the tender box located at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown, on or before Thursday, July 27.

This year, the government allocated $17.7 billion to further improve access to potable water throughout the country.

