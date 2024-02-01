Ann’s Grove, other East Coast Demerara communities to benefit from developmental projects – Pres. Ali

Residents of Ann’s Grove and other surrounding communities along the East Coast of Demerara were reassured on Wednesday afternoon that several developmental projects will be undertaken shortly in their communities.

This assurance was provided by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a community engagement in Ann’s Grove, where residents highlighted pressing issues.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the crowd in Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara on Wednesday

President Ali said that representatives from the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and the engineer from the public works ministry will work along with the committee representatives, to peruse all the programmes to identify women and single parents to participate in the beekeeping, egg production and black giant chickens projects.

“We will work with all these communities to include all the young people and so on in the programme. We will also do the community centre and rehabilitate the playground in Two Friends. We will look at the four bridges and the canal dam…” he announced.

The bridges in sections A, B, and C and the incomplete community roads will be assessed by the committee and the engineers.

A comprehensive report will be compiled on the issues highlighted for all the works to commence in three weeks.

The other issues which were highlighted included road infrastructure, farm-to-market roads, drainage and irrigation works, clearing of farmlands, and the construction of access bridges, among others.

President Ali was informed by the engineer about the roads under construction and the other roads that are scheduled to undergo construction in Ann’s Grove and Clonbrook.

Additionally, several bridges are being completed in Ann’s Grove.

Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Lionel Wordsworth said that this year, the NDIA will continue to work along with the CDC group for the monthly maintenance of drainage channels in Ann’s Grove, Bee Hive, Clonbrook and Two Friends.

Excavation works will be undertaken to remove the overhanging vegetation along the drainage channel.

Wordsworth further disclosed that 6,322 drainage and irrigation channels will be done in Ann’s Grove, Two Friends, Bee Hive, and the Greenfield areas.

Approximately $8 million will be invested to execute works on the culvert at Dochfour.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), Dr Dwight Walrond indicated that the residents will benefit from various programmes this year.

He also informed Dr Ali that the consultants for the apiculture project arrived earlier today in Guyana.

Training will commence next month-end for beekeepers in Guyana.

As part of Guyana’s duck project, Dr Walrond said, “Again, it would be the first time in the history of Guyana that we will be having a duck abattoir in this country. And that will give you guys access to the niche market. We have the extractive sector and so on. You will now be able to produce your ducks to supply that market.”

GLDA will also help the farmers in this undertaking since the first set of breeding stock will be available on March 18.

The GLDA, he further emphasised, is looking to produce 10,000 ducklings on the East Coast corridor every month.

The residents were encouraged to capitalise on the various programmes in the agriculture sector, especially single parents and youths.

