Annual Youth Leadership Development competition launched

Eleven secondary school students from across the country will be given the opportunity to participate in the Annual Youth Leadership Development programme.

The initiative is a partnership between the Ministry of Education and the People’s Republic of China. The selection competition was officially launched on Friday, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand and Chargé d’affaires, Chinese Embassy in Guyana, Mr. Chen Xilai exchange the Memorandum of Understanding

Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand said the programme is in keeping with the Ministry’s mandate to develop well-rounded individuals.

“This partnership advances what the Ministry of Education believes in and has begun which is that we must develop rounded citizens. Citizens who are fantastic academically but citizens who understand that that gift of being academically good would be useful only so much in as it would apply to making other people’s lives better,” she said.

Minister Manickchand said this is what the Ministry promotes.

“We try very hard in the classroom to impart that kind of overall teaching and thinking in our students…anything that could help us advance that process is always welcome.”

Meanwhile Chargé d’affaires, Chinese Embassy in Guyana, Mr. Chen Xilai expressed hope that the programme will contribute to the overall development of the country.

“We hope that this award will inspire Guyanese students to have a dream and exemplify in their studies and grow up to be future leaders in various fields in Guyana and contribute to the national development.”

Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Education, Mr. Alfred King noted that the programme is important as it will provide leadership exposure that will allow students to develop a balanced lifestyle and an appreciation for the outdoors and the arts.

The competition is open to students in Grades 8 to 10 and aims to develop cognitive, emotional and civic skills.

It also allows for the display of leadership abilities and talent.

In keeping with COVID-19 Guidelines, each Education District will shortlist eight students to participate in the competition. They will be shortlisted based on:

Participation in sports

Academic performance

Leadership qualities

Mental qualities

Self-control

Sociability and social action

Participation in clubs and societies

The competition comprises three areas; a community-based project, the critique of a work of art and participation in sports. The winner from each Education District will receive US$1,000.