Another 1,000 House Lots Distributed on East Bank Demerara

Another 1,000 Guyanese are now proud landowners, as the Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority, returned for its second allocation exercise on the East Bank of Demerara, Region Four.

The allocations were facilitated at the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara on Friday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues; Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andre Ally; and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, were all present.

As the Ministry aims to clear its backlog, the distribution process saw applicants dating back to the early 2000s receiving house lots. Among those was mother of two, Ms. Shameeza Mohan, who applied in 2009. An overwhelmed Ms. Mohan stated that the allocation is significant to her family, as they will finally be able to build their own home.

“After waiting so long, it feels so good that I was able to get through and have something of my own.” she said, as she expressed her eagerness to begin construction soon.

Also, among allottees was Woman Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ms. Myrna Richards, who lost her property in October last, due to a fire at the Vigilance Police Station. Ms. Richards, who has given 33 years of service to the Guyana Police Force, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government and the Ministers for the allocation.

The lots allocated fall in the Block Plantation Grove/Block Great Diamond area for moderate and middle-income earners. The area is said to have the potential to generate a lot yield of over three thousand lots, inclusive of residential, residential/commercial, commercial, industrial and the sites reserved for social and economic activities, as the area further develops. Notably, the Diamond/Grove area is also strategically located in close proximity to the East Coast/East Bank Bypass Highway. Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, stated that the scheme will be outfitted will all the necessary infrastructure, in keeping with the Administration’s goal for wholesome communities.

“The demand for housing is just the tip of the iceberg. Other demands arise too for better roads, bridges, drainage and access to water, among others,” said Minister Croal. He added, “the allocation of house lots and simultaneous infrastructural development that is taking place, will ensure that our promise of fully developed housing schemes is kept.”

While, this exercise catered for moderate- and middle-income earners, in July the Ministry also allocated 1,000 house lots to low-income persons on the East Bank of Demerara. Minister Rodrigues noted that this is another example of the Government’s commitment to, serve all Guyanese.

“While there are lots of competing interests for lands for commercial and industrial development, we have to make lands available for the ordinary Guyanese […] We are giving equal opportunity to all income brackets,” she stated.

The Minister also noted that not only is the allocation process free of economic discrimination but ethnic and religious as well. This is also the sixth allocation exercise conducted by the Ministry across Guyana for 2021.