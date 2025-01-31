Another $400m to upgrade sport infrastructure in Region Three – President Ali announces

– Delivers cricket, football gear to Region Three youths

His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced an additional investment of $400 million to upgrade critical sports infrastructure in Region Three, ensuring that facilities are brought up to standards.

He made the announcement during an engagement with members of both cricket and football sports clubs, at the Track and Field Facility in Leonora on the West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Friday.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaging sport men and women at the Track and Field Facility in Region Three

With sport identified as a key pillar in the nation’s development, President Ali noted that investments have been injected to upgrade and expand community grounds in communities across Guyana, with approximately $406 million expended in the region last year.

“[The government is] trying to not only invest in the physical infrastructure but invest in the opportunities that are available for you to showcase your talent,” he informed scores of sports men and women.

According to him, while substantial progress has been made over the years, there is still more work to be done. Against this backdrop, he announced additional investments will be made to improve more grounds within the region.

The head of state also delivered sport gears to the football and cricket clubs

President Ali stated that many athletes, particularly footballers and cricketers, have requested proper lighting for sport grounds. To this end, some 22 communities will benefit from proper lighting this year.

“Every single NDC will see one of their grounds with lights to facilitate the training. So even Leguan and Wakenaam, those islands, we’re going to invest in lights in the grounds because we have listened to people in this journey of development,” the head of state emphasised.

The president emphasised that community grounds are not only being developed for sporting activities but will serve as family-friendly spaces, where people can gather in a safe environment to enjoy recreational time.

He highlighted that the government will work with former national cricketers and footballers, to nurture and mentor upcoming athletes in the various communities.

Youths were also encouraged to participate and contribute to these development initiatives, ensuring the projects were aligned with their needs.

The head of state also delivered sport gears to the football and cricket clubs

President Ali underscored that the $1.382 trillion budget is beyond just large-scale national projects, but places focus on community-level investments, including improving sanitation and waste management, drainage and creating spaces for communities.

Additionally, during the engagement, the head of state delivered cricket and football gear to members of the various clubs, ensuring they received the necessary support to advance their talent in sport.

Over the last four years, significant investments have been funnelled to improve sports infrastructure, by improving grounds and installing lights and other necessary facilities, ensuring each community has access to modern sports facilities.

In fact, budgetary allocations for the sports sector have increased over the years, with a massive $8 billion allocated in the 2025 National Budget.

Of this amount, $2 billion is earmarked to upgrade sports grounds, with 450 grounds benefitting in 2024.

Scene from the engagement held on Friday Scene from the engagement held on Friday Scene from the engagement held on Friday The head of state also delivered sport gears to the football and cricket clubs

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

