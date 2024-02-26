Anticipation between Guyana, Suriname increases for Corentyne bridge

Guyana and Suriname are eager for the infrastructural development that will be a catalyst for economic growth with a contract already signed for the construction of a bridge across the Corentyne River.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh said the bilateral relationship and the close geographic proximity that the two countries enjoy will soon be translated into real and demonstrative business and commercial relations.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh (second from right), and Suriname’s President Chandrikapersaud Santokhi (third from left)

Minister Singh was at the time speaking at the launch of the Guyana/Suriname Chamber of Commerce Saturday last, at the Pegasus Hotel and Corporate Suite.

Minister Singh said too he cheerfully anticipates the time when Guyanese producers can easily export their produce to the neighbour country.

“We want every Guyanese producer, just as they load their lorries and go to the Port Mourant Market or the Skeldon Market, we want them to continue that journey to the Nickerie and Paramaribo Markets, and vice versa,” Dr Singh stated.

He further emphasised that this progress will occur in due time, as efforts on the project are steadily advancing.

“And that, once achieved, will serve as an unimaginable catalyst for even closer business ties and economic relations,” the senior minister posited.

Additionally, Suriname’s President Chandrikapersaud Santokhi noted that with the way things are progressing, he anticipates the moment when President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali and himself will initiate the first phase of construction.

Furthermore, Suriname President, Chandrikapersaud Santokhi said given the current progress, he anticipates the moment when President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali and himself will inaugurate the first phase of construction.

“I’m pleased to note that progress regarding the building of the fixed connection over the Corentyne River which will increase exports, economic activities, trade, and tourism will very soon see President Ali and myself setting the first building block for this vital undertaken,” the Surinamese President expressed.

Just last December, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill explained that the bridge’s final evaluation is underway, and as soon as it is finished, construction is expected to start.

So, far the procurement process on the bridge has already been completed.

The project is estimated to cost some US $611 million and will be financed by both Guyana and Suriname governments.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

