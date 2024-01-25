‘Any acts of violence will be met with the full force of the law’ – Dr Jagdeo

– responds to Norton’s ‘dangerous’ statements at political rally

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has addressed comments made by Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton, during a political recent gathering, noting the worrying undertones and references to violence.

During a rally against the rising cost of living held at Burnham Court, Georgetown, the opposition leader claimed that the PPP/C administration would move to violence to retain their seat in office when the APNU+AFC Coalition wins the 2025 elections. According to Dr Jagdeo, Norton’s contention about a win come 2025 is ‘delusional’ and even laughable.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

“[He said] that when they win, we will not want to leave, and we would want to resort to violence. Coming from Norton, who said that he had the SOPs to show they won the [2020] elections, but couldn’t present them at the court…[this coming from] people who come from a track record of stealing elections, and resorting to violence,” the GS said.

Dr Jagdeo recalled that in 2015, when the PPP/C lost the general elections, there was no violent resistance, instead there was a seamless transition, but the same cannot be said for the APNU-AFC. “Every time APNU has lost, they have resorted to rhetoric or violence,” he pointed out.

The GS pointed to the debacle that ensued during the March 2020 elections, after the APNU+AFC lost the elections and resorted to a range of aggressive measures to remain in office, seeking to rig the elections in their favour.

“This call for violence, we have to watch it seriously. And let Norton not delude himself. Any act of violence will be met with the full force of the law. With the full force of the law,” Dr Jagdeo assured, adding that these statements may simply be more Norton’s rhetoric to rile up the people.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

