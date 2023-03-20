Application portal for GOAL undergraduate programmes opens

The application portal for the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) undergraduate programmes is open and offers more than 90 study options to Guyanese who wish to further their tertiary education.

The programmes are from reputable institutions across the world, including the International University of Applied Science (Germany), UNICAF Universities (Zambia, Suffolk, Malawi), and JAIN Deemed-to-be University (India).

Details of the Undergraduate programmes

Prospective students must upload a recent passport-sized photograph, National ID Card, passport or driver’s license, and copies of academic certificates including; Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Government Technical Institute (GTI), Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) or diploma when applying for the programmes.

Academic certificates must be certified by a Justice of Peace or Commissioner of Oaths and applications must be submitted before Thursday, April 20, 2023.

To apply, visit GOAL’s website www.goal.edu.gy; Click on ‘Apply’ in the upper right-hand corner, followed by “GOAL 2023 Undergraduate Programmes” or “GOAL 2023 GROW Programmes.”

Guyanese who were unable to complete their secondary education can also apply for the Get Ready for Opportunities to Work (GROW) programme. A collaboration between the Ministries of Education and Public Service, the scholarship programme aims to prepare Guyanese for opportunities available in Guyana’s massive transformation.

List of programmes being offered by the various universities

The education opportunity also provides Guyanese with the requisite skills to be greater contributors to their homes, communities and the nation.

With $1.8 billion allocated to the GOAL programme in 2023, the PPP/C Administration is well on track to surpass the initial 20,000 scholarships promised in its manifesto.

Last year, the government distributed 167 GOAL scholarships in Region One; 558 in Region Two; 1,429 in Region Three; 3,090 in Region Four and 635 in Region Five, while 894 persons benefitted in Region Six, 191 in Region Seven, 46 in Region Eight, and 143 and 527 in Regions Nine and 10.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

