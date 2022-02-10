Approved: 20 new roads, several new bridges for Region 6

The PPP/C Government will be building 20 new roads and several new bridges in East Berbice Corentyne (Region Six), increasing development in the ancient county.

This was revealed by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall during the scrutiny of the region’s budget estimates in the National Assembly on Wednesday night.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall

In response to a question from Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat of a whopping $275 million capital provision for public works on roads, Minister Dharamlall said, “I’m happy to report that we are going to do, in addition to maintenance on 23 roads under the RDC current programme, we’ll also be doing an additional 20 roads in Region Six in the capital programme, 20 new roads.”

These roads include Ballfield Street in Old Chesney, Third Street at Letter Kenny, Transformer Street in Alness Village, Reid Street in Fort Ordnance, Back Cross Street in West Goed Bananen Land, Eastern Sideline in South Kildonan, and Glasgow Nursery School Street on the East Bank of Berbice.

“And Mr. Chairman, I would like to state that all 20 of these streets are going to be done in asphaltic concrete… best quality,” the minister said.

He assured that the roads will not go unlit.

“I can tell you that I’ve had commitment from the Ministry of Public Works that on many of these roads, that they will be adequately addressed with street lights.”

The $54 million provision for bridges was also questioned, and Minister Dharamlall listed the locations for the new bridges the region will benefit from. They include light-duty bridges at Mibicuri, Yakusari North, and Lonsdale.

Some of the communities to benefit from new roads and bridges include areas which several government and opposition members of parliament are originally from.

Minister Dharamlall said that the PPP/C Government is a government for everyone, and that it will build infrastructure in every area, irrespective of who lives there.