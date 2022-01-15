Art gallery, food court to be established along Lamaha corridor

The plot of land on the Lamaha corridor that stretches between Main and Camp Streets will be developed into a safe space where Guyanese can enjoy family time. The safe space will see the establishment of an Art Gallery and a Food Court.

The initiative is that of President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali who visited the area on Saturday as part of ‘Operation Clean up’ and will be undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on site where the development will take place

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P., who was also on site with President Ali, said government is keen on promoting health and wellness as much as the other major transformational projects.

“That whole shed is going to be converted into a ‘One Guyana Food Court and Art Gallery’ where people will be able to come and have breakfast, people will be able to come and have lunch, buy fine art. So, there is massive development in terms of the beautification, improving the aesthetics and creating space for the public to come and interact and socialise,” the Minister explained.

The area that will be developed into an art gallery and food court

One Guyana must not only be a slogan but also a reality for all Guyanese, Minister Edghill stated and added that, the safe space will also be an alcohol-free zone.

“It is not going to be a drink spot where people are going to come put down their big boom and sell beers and liquor and have big fetes. This is family-oriented development. Kids must be able to come out with their tricycles, the disabled must be able to come with their wheelchairs and get some fresh air, they must be able to park and get in here.”

The area that will be outfitted with a walkway, benches and lights

The Minister said the green space will be outfitted with a walkway, benches, lights and parking for vehicles. Work on the project has already commenced and is moving apace. Minister Edghill said by Sunday, January 16, people will begin to see the transformation that is taking place.

A similar exercise is being undertaken at Durey Lane, Campbellville, Georgetown.

Artist impression of the Durey Lane Enhancement Project