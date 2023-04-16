Attorney general meets with lawyers representing Guyana in arbitration proceedings in relation to terminated parking meter contract

Lawyers from the United States law firm Foley Hoag, who are representing Guyana in the arbitration proceedings filed by Smart City Solutions over the terminated parking meter contract at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) based in Washington D.C., met with the Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP, at the Attorney General’s Chambers, Carmichael Street, Georgetown, on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The lawyers were in Guyana to interview potential witnesses for the legal proceedings. In this regard, many persons who played a relevant role in the transaction were interviewed. The legal proceedings are continuing.

