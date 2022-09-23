Attorney General meets with united states department of justice

A delegation headed by Mr Rob W. MacDonald, Trial Attorney, US Department of Justice, Office of International Affairs and including members of the United States Marshall Service, Department of Justice and US Law Enforcement Officers with responsibilities for the Caribbean Region met with Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP, on Tuesday 20th September 2022.

This engagement is another step of deepening relations between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of Guyana on the important issue of the administration of criminal justice, with particular focus on extradition from Guyana to the United States of America and from the United States of America to Guyana.

Also attending the meeting with the Attorney General was Solicitor General Mr Nigel Hawke.

