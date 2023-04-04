Autism Awareness Month 2023 launched in Region Five

On Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Education launched Autism Awareness Month at the Bath Settlement Primary School, West Coast Berbice.

This year, Autism Awareness Month is being observed under the theme “Transforming the Narrative: Contributions at Home, Work, in the Arts, and Policymaking”.

Senior Education Officer (SEN) Ms Nikoya Alleyne in brief remarks stated that the goal is to raise awareness of the challenges that persons with autism experience in society and for people to accept persons with Autism. She noted the Ministry of Education, under the leadership of the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, is working to provide equitable educational opportunities for persons living with disabilities.

Regional Education Officer Region Five, Ms Keane Adams presents the certificate of appreciation to GPL Representative Ms Natalie Pindar

She further extended gratitude to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) for their continued support. Ms Allen disclosed that this year, in addition to distributing sensory kits to learners throughout Guyana who are living with Autism, GPL will be offering an internship to a person living with Autism.

Education Officer (SEN) and Psychologist at the Regional Special Education Needs/Disability and Diagnostic Centre, Ms Deborah London said that the assessment and diagnostic process of individuals is important so they can get the support needed.

Meanwhile, Regional Education Officer Region Five, Ms Keane Adams highlighted that the decision to host the launch for the month of activities sends a signal that services are not centralized.

At the launch, GPL was presented with a certificate for its continued support.

Additionally, officers from the Regional Special Education Needs/Disability and Diagnostic Centre were present to provide services such as occupational and speech therapy. The children also participated in games and face painting.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

