Banks DIH Ltd, Floor It join GNBS Made in Guyana standard mark programme

Two major local companies – Floor IT Guyana and Banks DIH Limited –have joined the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) Permit to use the Made in Guyana Standard Mark programme. These two new certifications under the programme take the total number to twenty-eight (28) thus far.

Chairman and Board of Directors of Banks DIH poses with Director of Business Mr John Edghill (right) and Head of GNBS Certification Dept. Andrea Mendonca (left)

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, Floor IT Guyana was certified to use the auspicious mark on its hardwood flooring, wooden moulding and wooden decking while on Friday, April 21, 2023, Banks DIH Limited received certification to use the Standard Mark on its Wine Products, Rum Products, Demico Premium Ice-Cream, Créme Select Super Premium Ice Cream, Novelty (Frostee), Carbonated Soft Drinks, Beers, Shandy and Malta.

Head of the GNBS Certification Dept. Andrea Mendonca and Chief Executive Officer of Floor IT Guyana Andre Cummings sign the Terms of Agreement

The certificate was handed over by Head of the GNBS Certification Services Department Ms. Andrea Mendonca to Chief Executive Officer of Floor IT Guyana Mr. Andre Cummings at the company’s 249 Oronoque and Foreshaw Streets, Queenstown, Georgetown office. Mr. Cummings in his remarks noted that he is proud of his company’s achievement as it receives the stamp of approval from the GNBS to use the Made in Guyana Standard Mark. “This is testament to our hard work over the years and proves that we are making our name in the local economy. Receiving this mark does not only speak of this brand but also the potential of our beloved country Guyana,” the CEO said.

Products manufactured by Floor IT Guyana

Those gathered at the Floor IT Guyana handover ceremony were also addressed by the Commissioner of Forest, Mr. Edward Goberdhan, President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Kester Hutson and Executive Director of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) Mr. Nizam Hassan.

The GMSA is among the pioneering organisations for the programme and has been at the forefront of encouraging manufacturers to pursue certification. Mr. Hassan advised that there be a comprehensive promotional programme to educate the consumers about the Made in Guyana Standard Mark, even as he urged consumers to purchase products which are certified under the programme.

The second certification ceremony was held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Banks DIH Limited’s Thirst Park, Georgetown location. The certificate was handed over by Director of Business of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Mr. John Edghill to the Company’s Chairman, Mr. Clifford Reis. Mr. Reis said this programme is laudable as it provides the required recognition for the large number of products manufactured locally.

Some of the certified products manufactured by Banks DIH Ltd.

Meanwhile, Operations and Engineering Director at Banks DIH, Mr. Gavin Todd also addressed the ceremony noting that the company has always prioritized quality in its manufacturing processes. He thanked the GNBS for its recognition of the Banks brand.

Both companies were lauded for their hard work and commitment towards meeting the requirements to attain the certification by Head of the GNBS Certification Services Department Ms. Andrea Mendonca. Speaking at the Bank DIH handover ceremony, the Head of Certification on behalf of the management and staff of the GNBS, welcomed the brewery company aboard the Made in Guyana programme. She advised that “Attaining this Made in Guyana Standard Mark for its use on such an array of products is testimony to what Elon Musk has said, that a company is a group of people organized to create a product or service and that product or service is only as good as the people in the company.”

Head of GNBS Certification Dept. Andrea Mendonca hands over the certificate to Chief Executive Officer of Floor IT Guyana Andre Cummings

Companies need to meet a list of seven (07) requirements to attain certification. This includes the employment of Guyanese staff and the use of sixty (60) per cent local raw materials.

The Made in Guyana Standard Mark Programme aims to provide recognition to locally manufactured products on a national, regional, and international level. It focuses on creating competitiveness for authentic Guyanese products certified under the programme while creating a framework for the development of quality systems within our local content.

The GNBS is encouraging more businesses to sign up to be a part of the Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme to give their products that competitive advantage in the local and international markets. Application forms can be accessed at https://gnbsgy.org/certification/made-in-guyana-certification/

