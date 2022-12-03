Bare Root residents elated after receiving house lots, titles

Some 84 residents of Bare Root, East Coast Demerara received their certificates of title, on Friday.

Several commitments were made to the residents during a community engagement by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues back in October.

These include distributing over 300 certificates of title, house lots, construction of a new water treatment plant, and the construction of six roads.

The distribution of house lots and certificates of title was conducted by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

The event was hosted at Sheldon Younge’s Shop (Fish Eye Shop), Bare Root.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to several allottees who expressed their gratitude for the swift intervention by the government.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues presenting certificate of title to Patricia Seaforth

Mother of three, Patricia Seaforth related that now, she could renovate her daycare after acquiring her certificate of title.

“This means a lot to me. I am happy that I received my title today. We will sit as a family and see the way forward with this. This is a good opportunity for us,” she said.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues engaging a resident

Allottee, Burnell Ramoung said, “I feel blessed because it has been a long time, we have waited for it and now we finally have it. It will do so much because we have so many plans. So, we can go into the bank to get a loan and do so much.”

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues presenting certificate of title to Sheldon Young

Another allottee, Sheldon Young expressed relief after receiving his land title.

Young said, “I waited a very long time for the title, and I get it right now and I have to say that I am very grateful and thankful.”

Kalowti Mohabir, allottee

Meanwhile, Kalowti Mohabir expressed her sentiment, “I’m feeling nice and happy because for many years, I have waited and it is now I get through.”

Allottee selecting her lot number

Allottee, Ernell Europe related, “Well, I think it means a lot to me because it’s a long time we’ve been waiting and seeing that today is the day, I feel really blessed to receive. And I know it means a lot to me and my family. And with this, I wanna say thanks to the minister and even the government at large and the president because I know he has been pushing it.”

Patrick Dennis, allottee

Patrick Dennis related that his next step is to make his family comfortable.

“Well, it is good for me and my family. Because if anything happens to me. My children will get it and everything will go well with them,” he added.

This forms part of the government’s massive housing programme to deliver 50,000 house lots by 2025.

This week, Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal underscored that some 19,000 house lots were distributed in two years to citizens across the country.

