Bartica’s first-ever fibre-optic cable connects people to opportunity

Bartica, once seen only as a transportation hub, is now also a centre for digital connectivity.

Prime Minister Bridgadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips commissioned a new multi-billion-dollar direct submarine fibre-optic cable, marking a historic moment for the region and closing the long-standing digital gap between the coastland and the hinterland.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony hosted by telecommunications provider E-Networks (ENet) on Wednesday, PM Phillips described the project as both a technical feat and a national achievement that reflects Guyana’s broader digital development goals.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips shares a light moment following the ceremony on Wednesday

“Bartica, long regarded as the gateway to Guyana’s interior, is now poised to benefit from dramatically faster and more reliable service for homes, businesses, and institutions,” PM Phillips stated. “This is an immense technical achievement that also signifies a meaningful step toward bridging the digital divide between our coast and hinterland.”

He applauded ENet’s drive while highlighting the critical role of the private sector in advancing the country’s digital agenda.

“We commend ENet for its bold investment and welcome this initiative as a demonstration of what can be achieved through partnership, innovation, and a shared commitment to national development.”

PM Phillips said that since liberalising the telecommunications sector on October 5, 2020, the PPP/C’s administration has worked to expand access, reduce costs, and encourage private sector innovation, especially in underserved and hinterland communities.

PM Phillips further explained that the fibre-optic cable unlocks new possibilities for economic diversification, smart public services, and digital inclusion.

The prime minister pointed out that the cable also allows small businesses to scale up beyond regional boundaries, students to access real-time learning resources, and public institutions to function with greater speed and efficiency.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips unveils the first-ever submarine fibre optic cable in Bartica

Former Bartica Mayor Gifford Marshall welcomed ENet’s “bold step in investing in Bartica,” explaining that the reliable internet has brought a shift in what connectivity means for the residents of the town.

Marshall told the Department of Public Information [DPI] on Thursday that Bartica’s connectivity before the installation was one filled with unreliability and uncertainty.

Many government operations and businesses were affected by poor connectivity, stalling business transactions and the efficiency of these operations.

He noted that students often felt the adverse effects of a poor internet connection. Even those attending online classes were left in frustration with disconnected classes or missed information.

“Bartica will not be left behind,” declared the former mayor.

The fibre-optic rollout to Bartica provides fast gigabit internet directly to homes and introduces 5G mobile connectivity, connecting the community to Guyana’s largest fibre-optic network, now in seven of the country’s ten regions.

The multi-billion-dollar project involved traversing two major rivers and now grants residents and businesses in Bartica access to coastland-level digital services.