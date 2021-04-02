Batavia gets $1.3M boat, engine to boost health services

– brush cutter to maintain recreational grounds, public compounds

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal on Friday, handed over a $1.3 million boat and engine to Batavia, to boost health care delivery within the Region Seven Amerindian village. The community also received a brush cutter.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal officially handing over the keys to the boat and engine to Deputy Toshao of Batavia, Murphy Gomez

The boat will be used to transport patients to the Bartica Hospital and for other medical purposes, while the brush cutter will be used to maintain the community ground and public spaces.

Minister Croal told the residents at the handover that the initiative was a promise being kept to assist with transportation for the Health Centre.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal officially handing over the brush cutter to Deputy Toshao of Batavia, Mr. Murphy Gomez

He reminded the Village Council that the equipment needed to be properly managed to ensure every resident benefit from them.

“The intended purpose as I said is for health, so we are therefore reminded that the leaders of the community have a responsibility to ensure that the boat and engine is use for the purpose intended…I want to urge you to put systems in place for the safekeeping of the boat and proper management for the usage of these equipment.”

The Minister also reminded the residents of the Government’s mandate to improve the lives of citizens, regardless of their location.

The boat and engine The brush cutter

Meanwhile, Deputy Toshao of Batavia, Murphy Gomez expressed gratitude to the Government for its continued support to the village. He said the vessel will go a far way in ensuring residents have access to quality health care.