‘Be responsible in your garbage disposal’ – Minister Indar

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar has called on Guyanese to be responsible when disposing their garbage and make an effort to keep their environment clean.

The minister, who is also Chairman of the Committee of National Enhancement and Beautification was engaged in a clean-up activity in the city on Sunday, which targeted seven areas.

Minister Indar interacts with Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who is currently performing the duties of president

“You find that when we clean, people continue to mess up the place so we have to change this culture, it is unfair for ministers of government, officials, private sector, to lend their machinery free because they bring it to the effort,” Minister Indar said.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar along with some volunteers

He noted that the clean-up efforts by the volunteers would be futile if persons continue to dump garbage wantonly.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar helping to clean the city

“Please do not litter the country. We are trying to clean up Guyana, everybody wants Guyana to be the Dubai of the Caribbean or the Singapore of the Caribbean, we can’t do that if when one set are cleaning and trying and they got another set are throwing their bottles, throwing their garbage, if you look around you will see their garbage,” he added.

Members of the Guyana Defense Force cleaning parapets this morning

He said this issue exists across the country.

“They’re using the parapet to sell all kinds of things, I mean people have to live but not at the discomfort of others too so we have to try our best to be responsible, and I’m asking everybody in their communities, where they live to clean up in front of their surroundings and so on,” Minister Indar urged.

Dog Food stand being removed from the vicinity of DSL and Mandela Avenue

