Because We Care cash grant now $60,000; $20,000 transportation allowance to be introduced

Families across Guyana can expect more financial support from the government as Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh announced a further increase to the Because We Care educational cash grant.

The cash grant will be increased from $50,000 to $60,000 in keeping with a commitment made to the people by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration.

Approximately 206,000 families with children in public and private schools are expected to benefit from this increase.

According to Minister Singh, this grant will place an additional $2 billion of disposable income into the hands of parents, representing a $12.4 billion investment.

In addition, a $20,000 transportation allowance will be introduced this year, ensuring that every child benefits from an education.

With the Because We Care cash grant, the transportation grant and the $5,000 uniform voucher, students will be receiving $85,000 in financial support.

These measures amount to a total of $17 billion in government investment, highlighting the government’s commitment to its 2025 Manifesto promises.