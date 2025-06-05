‘Because We Care’ hailed by parents as a significant assistance to meet their children’s needs

Hundreds of parents and guardians continue to praise the government for its well crafted ‘Because We Care’ cash grant initiative.

Ureena Wilson, a mother of four, was elated to uplift the financial assistance on Wednesday at the Friendship Secondary School, East Bank Demerara.

Ureena Wilson, parent

She told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the grant will significantly support her children.

“It will help them a lot in doing their school assignments. My daughter is in Science stream and she asked me for a printer and a laptop the last time and I was able to buy it for her,” Wilson stated.

Daniel Sanchez also expressed, “I think this is a great initiative that the government is helping us out with the cash grant, because there are a lot of parents that are kind of struggling right now. This is a great initiative of helping those parents and I thank Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali.”

Meanwhile, the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information and Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, visited the Friendship and Covent Garden Secondary Schools to ensure the distribution exercise runs smoothly.

Minister McCoy interacts with a parent

He encouraged the parents and guardians to keep their children in school and make the most of the opportunities being provided by the government.

“Please ensure that you continue to play that role in your child’s life that would see them grow into being successful men and women. I believe that you the parents are deserving of a round of applause for the tremendous sacrifice you make in your child’s life,” Minister McCoy stated.

He outlined various initiatives that citizens are benefitting from as the government delivers on its promises.

Parents and Guardians gathered at the Friendship Secondary School

He said, “If you examine every single promise we made in our manifesto you will see everything we said we will do, we have done, and have done it successfully.”

He cited notable achievements such as the massive infrastructure development ongoing across the country, and the distribution of over 50,000 house lots to Guyanese.

Notably, the Friendship Secondary School is set to be reconstructed as part of a broader programme to improve the learning environment for students.

Minister McCoy also underscored the future prospects for Guyana, stating that the last five years were about laying the groundwork for national development and preparing the country to seize future opportunities.

Minister McCoy interacts with a parent