Belle Vue residents receive cleaning hampers due to flood impact

One hundred (100) cleaning hampers were delivered to the community of Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara /Region 3) on Monday by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) due to a significant flood impact.

A combination of high tide and koker doors that were left open and unattended resulted in residents there being affected by flood waters averaging three (3) inches in height. The Commission, along with Regional Officials, rendered assistance via cleaning hampers and completing damage assessments.

The waters have since receded and the koker is fully monitored at this time, for which the community is grateful.

Residents nationwide are encouraged to remain vigilant and cautious during this rainy season and to report any impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

