Bids open for completion of Mabaruma police headquarters

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) divisional headquarters at Mabaruma, Region One will soon be completed and outfitted with the full complement of ranks, to continue providing protection to residents as well as preventing criminal activities.



When completed, the facility will have a traffic and CID department, a Sexual Offence/Domestic Violence area, certifying office, a child-friendly area, an ID parade area, a room for witnesses, and an isolation room.

The facility will also feature male, female, and juvenile holding areas, among other sections.

The divisional headquarters is designed to be manned by 60 plus ranks of the police force and will benefit all the residents of the region.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has opened bids for suitable contractors to complete the construction.



Additionally, the ministry is inviting suitable contractors for the rehabilitation of the Felix Austin Police College, Berbice administration building, in Region Six.

Interested bidders may inspect the Bidding Document(s) and obtain further information from the Finance Department, Ministry of Home Affairs between 08:30 and 15:30 hours from Monday to Friday.

Bids must be addressed to the Chairman of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board and must be submitted no later than 09:00 hours on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Bids will be opened in the boardroom of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board Building in the presence of those bidders or their representatives who choose to attend the opening. The government has allocated $2.6 billion towards upgrading police stations and facilities nationwide.



Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

