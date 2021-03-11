Bids open for construction of core homes in Sophia

The Ministry of Housing and Water – Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has invited tenders for the construction of the core houses in Sophia, Georgetown as the Government accelerates its housing drive.

The project is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal

In his presentation during the recently concluded National Budget debates, Minister Hon. Collin Croal announced that some 50 families in Sophia and another 50 at Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara would benefit from core homes support.

Additionally, he said, over 100 families in those two communities would also benefit from home improvement subsidies.

Minister Croal told DPI today that the core homes would be 4,000 square feet concrete structures, with two bedrooms and indoor toilet and bath.

In an advertisement published in the Thursday newspapers, the CH&PA said it is seeking eligible and qualified bidders to construct the homes for families in Sophia. The construction would be done in five lots, with a delivery period of 150 days per lot.

The bidding process would be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedures specified in the IDB’s policies for the Procurement of Works and Goods Financed by the IDB, and is open to bidders from all countries as defined in the guidelines.

Qualification requirements include, but are not limited to, submission of bid security, completed and signed form of tender, valid National Insurance Scheme and Guyana Revenue Authority compliances, list of completed contracts, list of equipment and curriculum vitae for personnel available for the works.

All bids must be delivered to the Chairman of National Procurement and Tender Administration Board at the Ministry of Finance at Main and Urquhart Streets, Kingston, Georgetown office on or before 09:00 hours on April 13.