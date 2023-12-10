Billions in salary increases, monetary support for healthcare workers in three years

Healthcare workers have benefitted from billions in salary increases and monetary support geared towards cushioning the effects of the high cost of living and improving their livelihoods.

The adjustments were executed by the PPP/C Administration since it took office on August 2, 2020, thereby demonstrating the government’s firm commitment to improving the working conditions for public sector employees.

Even when the nation was grappling with the extreme economic effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced a series of measures for public servants, including medical professionals who were at the frontline during the challenging times.

This was the $25,000 one-off cash grant for each worker in the entire public sector, thereby injecting $2 billion in disposable income into the pockets of these workers.

In 2021, the government announced a seven per cent across-the-board retroactive salary and a one-off, two-week, tax-free bonus for frontline workers, totalling some $612 million.

Around 9,200 employees in the country’s public health sector benefitted from the payout, thereby injecting more disposable income into their pockets.

Clerk II attached to the Matron’s Office at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Chandrawattie Sawh, welcomed the gesture stating, “We didn’t expect this…thank you to the government for doing this for us.”

Meanwhile, later in 2022, another 5,000 healthcare workers were announced to benefit from salary adjustments, which ensured better healthcare was delivered and workers enjoyed improved salaries and a better standard of living.

The move increased disposable incomes by over $1.5 billion annually.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with a few healthcare workers who were excited to start the new year with an increase in their salaries.

General Medical Officer (GMO) at the (GPHC), Dr Nathel Quinn said, “This has been a long-awaited announcement for us…I really appreciate this increase announced by the president.”

The adjustments were in addition to the eight per cent retroactive salary increase announced by the government in 2022. Healthcare workers will now benefit from a 6.5 per cent retroactive increase in 2023.

