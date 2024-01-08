Billions injected to advance agri. sectors in Regions Six, Ten – President Ali

The government has invested billions of dollars to execute various agricultural projects in Regions Six and Ten.

Through the execution of these projects, Guyana has witnessed a significant increase in its drive towards achieving self-sufficiency.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at the SOD turning ceremony for the construction of a modern hospital at New Amsterdam

This is according to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali who reminded scores of residents in Region 10 last Friday that his government made an investment of $3 billion in the food sector in only three years, compared to the previous administration which injected only $450 million in five years.

“Under one programme alone, the Agriculture Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programme…that we are going to start here…We are investing $200 million, where 100 young people will become agri-business owners,” the head of state highlighted.

Region 10 has also benefitted from drainage and irrigation maintenance works, the distribution of planting materials, and enhanced access to farmlands to cultivate various crops.

Agro-processors are also benefitting from a state-of-the-art $23.6 million agro-processing facility in Watooka, Linden, which has driven the maximisation of value-added production.

Meanwhile, in Region Six, key investments have been made in sugar, rice, fisheries, aquaculture, farming inputs and equipment, and the opening up of more farmlands, among others.

“In three years, we have brought back this industry…We have invested in this region, in sugar alone, $14 billion. We have created thousands of jobs back in this industry,” President Ali posited while engaging residents in Berbice on Sunday.

The brackish water shrimp production which commenced along the Corentyne coast continues to produce significant results.

Berbice will also benefit from a $90 aquaculture farm and processing facility to expand the aquaculture sub-sector.

Various farming communities have benefitted from the construction and rehabilitation of drainage structures, farming inputs and machinery, pasture development, distribution of livestock, and breeding bulls.

Region Six will also benefit from the establishment of agro-processing facilities at Orealla and Crabwood Creek.

A total of $1.7 billion was spent on improving access to farm-to-market roads there.

