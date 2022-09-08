Billions invested in development of culture, youth and sport over six months

The PPP/C Administration remains committed to increasing opportunities in culture, youth, and sport, investing billions of dollars in the sector over the last six months.

The 2022 mid-year report, compiled by the Ministry of Finance, shows that some $106.5 million has been funneled into events geared at providing a platform for recognising, promoting and celebrating local culture.

Hon. Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. conversing with residents in Ithaca (Region 6)

The government, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, continues to invest in increased opportunities for cultural activities, the highly- anticipated Cricket Carnival set to commence on September 16, with its over 12o artistes lined up to perform, being one such activity.

The report said the hosting of the CPL Finals, Semi-finals, and final matches for the next three consecutive years, is a momentous milestone for the nation, as it will breed a flood of events, such as the chutney super concert, Guyana night, and the regional food festival, among others.

Moreover, some $304.6 million was expended during the first half of 2022 for the improvement of sports facilities across the nation.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr and other officials along with a few squash athletes at the launch of the National Sports Academy

Of this amount, $21 million was used for the asphalting of the synthetic tracks in Regions Six and 10, as well as the rehabilitation of the National Track and Field Centre.

The PPP/C manifesto outlines the administration’s plans to establish a sports academy to serve all regions. The National Sports Academy was launched in December 2021, initially offering two sporting activities-football and squash. To date, some 300 players benefitted from training launched in various sport disciplines, including tennis, basketball, badminton, and rugby during the first half of 2022.

Of the $841.3 million allocated to the centre , some $206.1 million was expended to empower youths across the country.

Government had promised the establishment of a Presidential Youth Advisory Council to mainstream focus on youth as it relates to core affairs including employment, education and housing. The first phase of the council was launched in August, featuring a diverse set of members with a wide array of expertise.

Additionally, the Volunteer Apprenticeship Community Support Programme has seen about 100 youths benefitting from training and placements. These youths were attached to several communities and private companies where they gained practical work experience, while simultaneously providing community service.

The PPP/C Administration also intends to award grants under the Youth Entrepreneur and Mentorship Programme during the second half of this year.

Further, the Department of Youth has trained some 280 persons during the first half of the year in various areas including masonry, carpentry, plumbing, robotics and electrical installation, which will boost the national skills base.

