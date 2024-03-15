BIT certifies 121 Regions Two, Three Residents in various skills

One hundred twenty-one (121) residents of Regions Two and Three are now certified in several technical skills through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

The graduates have acquired certification in welding and fabrication, electrical installation, motor vehicle servicing and repairs, joinery, and boat building.

These programmes enabled participants to advance their knowledge while improving their prospects for employment or entrepreneurship.

Subsequently, four of the sixteen certified electricians of Wakenaam have secured employment with the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) in the district.

Minister Hamilton and other officials handing over certificates to graduates

Additionally, 10 of the trainees from the welding and fabrication batch are now full-time welders.

During the graduation ceremony at the Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI) on Tuesday, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton reminded that these programmes are being implemented nationwide to ensure equitable access.

“In less than four years, under the stewardship of President Ali and his government, we have trained already 11,500 persons through the length and breadth of this country. In your region, over 1,000 in less than four years,” Minister Hamilton highlighted.

The minister underscored how these skills enhance individuals’ economic value and quality of life, urging them to maintain discipline and focus in their endeavours.

BIT graduation in Region Two

Meanwhile, Toshao of Mainstay/Whyaka, Yvonne Pearson applauded the graduating batch for taking advantage of the training opportunities to enhance their lives and communities.

The toshao continued by saying, “I would want to say that you are qualified in whatever field that you did. However, don’t stop there. Work towards excellence… Don’t say there and say ‘I am happy there.’ We are talking about the world of work. And to get good jobs, you have to qualify yourself.”

For 2024, more technical programmes will be undertaken in Bethany, Walton Hall, Charity to Paradise, and other villages along the Pomeroon River area in Region Two. Member of Parliament, Juliet Coonjah, Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, Senior Recruitment and Manpower Officer, Audrey Kellman, and other officials were present at the event.

