BIT launches first batch of key programmes for 2024

The Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) on Friday officially launched its first batch of programmes for the year 2024, at the Guyana Industrial Training Centre, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.

Over 40 persons have registered for the courses including heavy-duty equipment operation, electrical installation, welding and fabrication, and plumbing.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton delivering his remarks at the BIT launch.

A resident of Kitty, Jonathan Garnette told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that he was inspired during a community outreach by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to join the programme and is happy that the government was prompt in fulfilling its promise.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson during his remarks

“It is there where I learned about the heavy-duty equipment machinery programme. I decided to sign up in order to grow my skillset and become more marketable in this world of work,” Garnette explained.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy

He said he is happy that the government is investing in the people of the nation and providing opportunities with no charge attached.

Prospective BIT student, Jonathan Garnette

“I feel very overwhelmed and excited about it because it’s something I always wanted to do but you have to pay for these courses. Now that it is available to me for free, I decided to take up the opportunity,” the young man added.

Prospective BIT student, Ashleigh Gray

Ashleigh Gray is another applicant who aspires to be employed in the technical field. She told DPI that she was pleased with the government fulfilling its manifesto promise.

“The government is doing what they said they would do when they come into power and that is to provide for us and that is what they’re doing,” Gray noted.

Prospective BIT student, Kelmar Carmichael

Meanwhile, Kelmar Carmichael encouraged youths to take advantage of the opportunity being provided to upskill themselves, making them more marketable for employment.

“I think that the government has done a really good job in actually providing this opportunity for young people and I think it is an opportunity that most young people should look into as it pertains to gaining a skill that they could take with them forever,” he said.

Prospective BIT student, Tahir Mausa

Similarly, Tahir Mausa explained that it is good when youths can expand beyond academic achievement and also pursue technical and vocational courses.

“I think it is a good opportunity for youths to get into if they would like to further their skills, get something other than academics on their CV (curriculum vitae),” Mausa pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton highlighted that BIT programmes have expanded over the past years, due to innovative ways and the implementation of strategic training courses.

“What we have done in the last year is that we have moved from just training people on how to use the excavator and Bobcat to now including training for persons to use the forklift. We have access to a front-end loader that we take people to go and experience and for agriculture, we added tractors,” the minister explained.

The labour minister was joined by the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, and the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

Both Minister McCoy and Ramson noted launch is the fulfilment of a pledge made by President Ali to the residents of Kitty to improve their lives through vocational training programmes.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

