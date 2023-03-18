BIT to train 135 childcare practitioners by end of June

The Board of Industrial Training (BIT) continues to pave the way to ensure the livelihoods of Guyanese are improved countrywide by offering free technical and vocational training programmes.

BIT can now boast of successfully equipping 215 childcare practitioners with knowledge and skills to effectively care for the nation’s children at the most vital period of their growth, through its competency-based training in early childhood development.

Human Resource Officer, BIT, Melinda Kelly

This was highlighted by Human Resource Officer at BIT, Melinda Kelly, on Wednesday last at the Region Four graduation hosted at the National Cultural Centre.

“The programme is looking forward to adding 135 to this number by the end of June 2023,” Kelly underlined.

This programme aims to build the professional capacity of childcare professionals.

BIT also recognised the many challenges that hindered persons from participating in the programme.

As such, “the programme was developed to assist the many childcare practitioners who expressed their desires for knowledge in the field of early childhood development but were hindered by accessing that knowledge due to financial constraints since most of the programmes in the field bear a high cost to participate,” Kelly emphasised.

Meanwhile, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton reiterated that the all of BIT’s programmes are necessary in preparing persons for the labour force.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

“You cannot discuss women going to the workforce and into the world of work and you don’t have safe spaces with qualified people to take care of their children so that they will feel comfortable while they are working. You have to have things like daycare and night care and you have to get people who are qualified and trained to take care of toddlers and [other] children,” the minister underscored.

The programme’s main goals are to arm childcare professionals with the methods, knowledge, and abilities they need to comprehend how critical it is to foster children’s social, emotional, and motor development, while also educating them and their families.

A variety of techniques were utilised to involve the participants during the training sessions.

It is expected that the knowledge and skills acquired from this professional training programme which is offered at the post-secondary level in early childhood development will prepare the participants to pursue further studies in this field.

Two visually impaired students also participated in the first training and were both able to successfully complete the programme.

This was possible due to the adjustments that were made to accommodate the students. Reading materials were emailed, training sessions were recorded and uploaded to the Moodle platforms, and other necessary means were employed to ensure their full participation.

Senior Technical Officer, Leon Greaves handing over a certificate to one of the graduates of the Early Childhood programme

The second year of the programme commenced on October 18, 2021 with 116 students registered.

Participation saw persons from across the country with the exception of Regions One and Eight.

Some 102 students graduated from the programme Wednesday last and saw an 88 per cent pass rate. The programme was delivered in two semesters.

The President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Administration continues to implement various initiatives to ensure Guyanese are provided with the requisite technical and vocational skills which will contribute significantly to their growth, community development, and the country.

