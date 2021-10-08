Blackwater Adventures, Double Day Hotel, Glow Royale by the Sea Hotel, Restaurant & Bar, Pegasus Hotel, Status Hotel and Ubudi Lodge secure conditional approvals for reopening

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is pleased to inform that as per the National COVID-19 measures and the GTA’s recommended Hygiene and Sanitation protocols, 6 tourism businesses have been granted their conditional approvals for reopening. This takes the total to 47. These businesses Blackwater Adventures, Double Day Hotel, Glow Royale by the Sea Hotel, Restaurant & Bar, Pegasus Hotel, Status Hotel and Ubudi Lodge can now welcome travellers and guests to their establishments safely.

Acting Director of the GTA, Mr Kamrul Baksh stated that “the GTA’s collective, coordinated approach towards a safe recovery has been proven successful. With 63% of Interior Lodges and Resorts and

46% of Tour Operators being conditionally approved to offer safe tourism experiences, I am convinced that we will see more businesses reaching out to us for support to gain this seal of approval.” He further emphasized that businesses, “must be cognizant of the guidelines that govern their reopening or face revocation of their approvals as well as one month’s suspension of operations.”

The GTA has been providing support to tourism businesses in areas such as training and capacity building, technical review of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the recommended Hygiene & Sanitation protocols are implemented, on-site inspections and supplying sanitation products and signage to tourism-focused communities. This is an ongoing effort.

The GTA urges all travellers to use only those businesses that have been GTA-approved to ensure that they have only safe travel experiences. For a list of these businesses that have been deemed Safe for Travel, please visit the GTA’s Facebook page under the album titled “Safe for Travel”.

About the Guyana Tourism Authority: The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is a semi-autonomous governmental organisation responsible for developing and promoting sustainable tourism in Guyana through collaboration with sister agencies and the tourism private sector in order

to maximise local socio-economic and conservation outcomes and improve the travellers’ experience.

The GTA is focused on Guyana becoming recognised locally and internationally as a premier destination for protecting its natural and cultural heritage, providing authentic experiences, and maximising local socio-economic benefits.