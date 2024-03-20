Blackwater Adventures launches Sakaika Falls Trek, Demerara Sunset tours

Blackwater Adventures has launched two new tour experiences ─ the Demerara Sunset Cruise and the Sakaika Falls Trek.

Sakaika Falls is a beautiful waterfall, largely unexplored, and is located in the remote jungle of Region Seven, along the Ekereku River.

A beautiful view of the Sakaika Falls

The Demerara Sunset Cruise departs from Westzyde Marine at La Grange, offering a two-hour sightseeing trip along the picturesque Demerara River.

During the launch on Tuesday at the Westzyde Marine Inc, La Grange, Region Three, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baksh lauded the initiatives.

He highlighted that the Sakaika tour development received support from the grant for licensed tour operators, which was introduced last year by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

“Sakaika and other waterfalls have a high degree of investment potential. Guyana has tremendous potential for investments, we have not tapped into this as yet, and by demonstrating and showcasing that it’s accessible, this is a pivotal point in the history of Sakaika,” Baksh stated.

Blackwater Adventures is one of the first tour operators to become HSSE-certified by the Centre for Local Business Development.

Baksh highlighted the importance of maximising the potential of Sakaika Falls and other similar sites nationwide, emphasising a strategic project aimed at conducting comprehensive assessments of their tourism viability.

With regards to the Demerara Sunset Cruise, the GTA director commended the tour operator for implementing a policy of not requiring a minimum number of participants for a tour ─ a first in Guyana.

He said the move is commendable since Guyana is welcoming more visitors for business.

Proprietor of Blackwater Adventures, Dillion Ross, explained that the aim is to ensure persons have the experience of their lifetime and are actively engaged.

The GTA has been working with tour operators around the country to develop and launch their tourism products, creating different experiences for tourists to enjoy while visiting.

