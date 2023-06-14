Blood transfusion service receives 10,000 donors to date

─ aims to achieve 12,000 donors for 2023

The Ministry of Health’s National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) has achieved a massive goal of 10,000 voluntary blood donors to date.

This was revealed by Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr Leslie Ramsammy on Wednesday, during the World Blood Donor Day 2023 ceremony, at Banks DIH, Thirst Park, Ruimveldt.

“We have achieved and sustained a 100 per cent voluntary donation in our country. Not only did we achieve that, but we were one of the regional leaders in a 100 per cent voluntary donation, in terms of developing countries,” Dr Ramsammy disclosed.

He stated that based on samples of 1,000 people, the blood donation rate in the country has increased to 16, which is the average for high-middle-income countries.

Due to the increase, a sufficient amount of blood is now always available for persons in need, especially those with chronic diseases.

However, as the ministry expands its drive to implement life-saving products and undergo life-saving procedures, more blood is needed.

“Whilst today we celebrate 10,000 donations, we will need to move immediately to 12,000, and I believe that is the 2023 target. But quite rapidly we have to shift to 15,000,” Dr. Ramsammy explained.

Director of the NBTS, Dr Pedro Lewis urged persons to come on board and donate blood, noting that one unit of blood can save three lives.

Meanwhile, persons and organisations, who donated blood on numerous occasions were awarded for their contributions.

One of the persons who were diagnosed with a medical condition, Candy Lambert expressed her gratitude to the donors.

“My immune system attacks and destroys my red blood cells, so without a blood transfusion, that destruction continues. So, I would like to say that I appreciate all the donors and I thank you very much,” the young woman expressed.

World Blood Donor Day is being celebrated under the theme: “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.”

