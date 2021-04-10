Brazil donates ARVs to Health Ministry

-following request for assistance

The Ministry of Health on Friday received a quantity of antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) donated by the Government of Brazil.

Minister, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony said he was grateful that the neighbouring country responded to Guyana’s request for assistance.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony and Brazil’s Ambassador, Her Excellency Maria Clara Duclos Carisio (fourth and fifth from right) and other representatives at the handing over exercise.

“A big thank you to Brazil for stepping forward and assisting us with this much needed ARVs … We’ve all been following the challenges that Covid has posed to all countries around the world…

There has been restrictions and disruption in the logistics [of] supplies of medicines and other pharmaceuticals.”

Dr. Anthony said this can easily disrupt programmes such as the HIV response programme, that positively impact people’s lives. The Minister told the Brazilian officials that he looks forward to strengthened collaboration between the two countries’ health ministries.

Brazil’s Ambassador, Her Excellency Maria Clara Duclos Carisio expressed similar sentiment. She said she looks forward to the continued partnership, especially as the pandemic prevails, and given the closeness of the countries’ borders. She also anticipates strengthened cooperation in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Meanwhile, Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) Representative Dr. Luis Felipe Codina said the simple presentation was an excellent demonstration of the cooperation between the two countries. He said the partnership is a typical model of South-South cooperation.

Brazil Deputy Head of Mission, Minister Paulo Eduardo Borda Silos, Programme Manager, National Aids Programme Secretariat, Dr. Tariq Jagnarine and representatives of the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also attended the ceremony.