Brazil, Guyana focus on deepening cooperation

– infrastructure, defence, private sector involvement necessary

Guyana and Brazil engaged in bilateral talks Thursday morning to explore opportunities for collaboration between the two countries.

According to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the discussion saw a keen focus on the areas of infrastructure, defence, food security, and climate change.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Both presidents also emphasised the importance of private-sector involvement, following the important consultation, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal.

Consequently, plans are in place to form a government and private sector grouping which will travel to Brazil in the second quarter of this year to interact with the corresponding Brazilian stakeholders to identify additional opportunities for partnerships.

“Now, there is an opportunity that will highly integrate our economies, and create enormous opportunities for the people of our two countries,” the president said.

President Ali highlighted the potential for these collaborations to create significant economic benefits for both countries.

He noted, “We are going to put together a technical working group that will commence working immediately to develop a financial mechanism through which we can mobilise financing for the deployment of investments on the various projects for our two countries, especially the infrastructure link.”

Work is already ongoing on a Linden to Lethem road which will connect Guyana to Brazil.

The head of state added that this partnership will also see emphasis placed on defence and security.

Brazil’s President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

In his remarks, Brazil’s President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also said there are vast opportunities for investment in Guyana.

“For the Brazilian business sector, Guyana offers opportunities for investment in the mining field, energy, oil, and agricultural field, and also in the energy transition…When I came down from the airport to the hotel, I could see with my own eyes the amount of new buildings and highways that are being built. I am sure that in the same way that these investments in infrastructure are going on, I would imagine that the same investments are being made for the improvement of the quality of life of the people,” he pointed out.

This meeting marks a significant step forward in strengthening ties between Guyana and Brazil, laying the groundwork for mutually beneficial collaborations across various critical areas.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

