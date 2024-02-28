Brazil to chart course for closer ties with Caribbean – President Lula

While pledging his unwavering support for the growth and development of the CARICOM region, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he intends to open avenues connecting Brazil and the Caribbean to meet supply demands and strengthen food security.

President Lula arrived on Wednesday morning at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown for a special engagement with CARICOM Heads of Government 46th Regular Meeting, where he made these remarks.

He said that Brazil can provide support for the region within this realm, especially in terms of increasing local agricultural productivity.

“Our biggest obstacle is the lack of connections, whether by land, sea or air. One of the priority integration and development routes for my government is the Guyanese shield, which covers Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela. We literally want to pave our way to the Caribbean,” Brazil’s Lula said.

He highlighted that food insecurity and climate change are among the critical issues facing the Caribbean, pointing out that these issues are rooted in inequality.

“It is not possible that in a planet that produces enough food to feed the world’s population, around 735 million people do not have [anything] to eat. It is not possible that rich countries which bear the main responsibility for the climate crisis continue to fall short of the commitment to dedicate $100 billion to developing countries for climate action,” the president expressed.

He emphasised Brazil’s strong support for the Caribbean’s food security and regional integration agenda. With a renewed and extended presence in the Caribbean, the nation hopes to bring mutual development.

To underscore this commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties within the Caribbean, President Lula said that this year, his country will contribute to the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

