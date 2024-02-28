Brazilian President Lula plays critical role in regional leadership – President Ali

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has hailed Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva as a regional leader, recognising his vital role in shaping the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) direction.

Speaking with international media operatives on Wednesday at the Marriott Hotel, in Kingston, Georgetown, ahead of the Brazil-CARICOM engagement, the Guyanese leader said President Lula has a great responsibility to maintain regional peace and stability.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“He has also been doing so. He is a voice of reason, and I think his role is as all others, to ensure that peace and stability remain, and to ensure that all parties abide and act within the confines of international law,” President Ali said.

It may be recalled that it was President Lula who helped broker talks between Guyana and Venezuela late last year. This was in light of escalating tensions concerning the border controversy.

These discussions led to the Joint Declaration of Argyle for Dialogue and Peace, which provides that any controversies between the two states will be resolved in accordance with international law, including the Geneva Agreement dated February 17, 1966.

Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva arrived in Guyana Wednesday morning

Soon, President Ali and Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro are slated to meet in Brazil to continue talks on this matter, with a clear view of ensuring that good neighborliness, peaceful coexistence, and the unity of Latin America and the Caribbean are paramount.

Today, the Brazilian president is expected to address the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM and hold bilateral talks with CARICOM’s Chairman, President Ali, among other things.

Discussions will be centred around regional food security, and climate change adaptation and mitigation, among other areas.

