BREAKING: Old-age pension increases to $60,000 + financial support for transportation – Pres. Ali
President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Sunday evening announced his party’s plans to introduce a new $50,000 grant per year for every pensioner to support transportation, as well as moving the old-age pension to $60,000 a month.
President Ali was at the time speaking at a massive rally in Lethem, Region Nine.
“Tonight, I’m pleased to tell you that we are going to set aside at a minimum $65 billion for old age pensioners. That means that pension will be, at a minimum, $60,000,” he announced.
“We are also going to set aside a further $4 billion to support transportation, and that is $50,000,” President Ali continued.
Fulfilling its promise made in 2020, the PPP/C government doubled the old age pension, moving it from $20,500 to $41,000.
