Bridging the energy divide: Orealla, Siparuta receive over 300 solar panels

Distribution of solar panels to the hinterland, riverine and rural villages continue with Orealla and Siparuta in Region Six, receiving their solar home energy systems along with accessories over the weekend.

Each system is designed with a 160-mega-watt solar PV panel, a charge controller unit with a lithium-ion battery to power two 9-watt LED lamps, and one 12-watt desk fan. Additionally, each home energy system is equipped with two USB ports for charging portable electronic devices.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh led the distribution to the two Amerindian communities located along the Corentyne River, where over 300 solar panels were delivered.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

While addressing residents, Minister Singh reiterated the government’s pledge to ensure that every community including those in the rural and hinterland areas of the country are included in Guyana’s development. It is for this reason that investments are being pumped into these communities.

“Because we want every single village to be able to develop a sustainable village economy, to generate your economic activity and to be able to earn your income,” the finance minister expressed.

This signals the government’s commitment being fulfilled – to provide 30,000 households in off-grid communities with reliable energy sources while bridging the evident energy divide between the coast and hinterland communities.

The 160-MW solar PV panel along with accessories that were delivered

President Ali, during a visit to the community in August 2022, committed to ensuring the provision of the solar panels to provide a tangible solution to the two communities which had grappled with electricity challenges.

This project is funded through fiscal resources earned from the Guyana-Norwegian partnership that was facilitated through the 2009 Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) under Former President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo. Households in these areas were expected to benefit from this programme pre-2015; however, when the APNU/AFC assumed office in 2015, the project was halted.

Share Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

