Brig. Beaton remembered by President Ali as an outstanding individual who served his country with distinction

Brigadier (Ret’d) Gary Beaton was on Friday remembered as an outstanding individual, who served his country with distinction and class by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

He was speaking at the funeral service for the late serviceman at the Promenade Gardens.

Brig. Beaton was among the five Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officers who lost their lives during a helicopter crash, while in the line of duty earlier this month.

The president said he was ‘very pleased’ that one of the first things he got to do as commander-in-chief, was to promote Beaton to the well-deserved position of brigadier, as he reflected on his character.

“He didn’t allow any circumstance to dictate his behaviour, his attitude, or his service, he rose above every single challenge and that is worth celebrating. That is an example of how we should conduct ourselves” the head of state told those gathered.

The president said the late brigadier conducted himself and lived his life in an exemplary manner that others should mirror. He noted that Beaton came up with an idea of community orientation, using the engineering corps to build trust and confidence in the communities through the involvement of people, to create respect and bring positivity to the GDF.

“During his outstanding military career, the late Brigadier Gary Beaton was honoured with several prestigious awards for his service to the country’s armed forces included among these, is the border defence medal, recognising his exceptional contributions to safeguarding our national borders and he died still doing this,” the president stated.

During his career spanning more than three decades, Brig. Beaton was decorated with the Border Defence, Military Efficiency, 25th, 40th, and 50th-anniversary Medals and Military Service Medals.

He was commissioned on August 26, 1987, and also completed several military courses locally and abroad.

According to the GDF, Beaton was a passionate engineer. He completed his undergraduate studies in Civil Engineering at the University of Guyana, before attaining a Master’s Degree from Auckland University in New Zealand.

His engineering background saw him serve a variety of related appointments, including Officer Commanding Construction Company, Commanding Officer 4 Engineers Battalion, and Commander Engineer Corps.

Notably, during his tenure as the Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard, then Captain (CG) Beaton, oversaw the revitalisation of the Unit’s Engineering Department and recapitalisation of its fleet, all while leading the Coast Guard to the ‘Best Unit’ title for three consecutive years.

