BritCham Guyana Partners with Maxi Priest to Support Hurricane Relief Efforts for Jamaica

The British Chamber of Commerce Guyana (BritCham Guyana) is proud to announce a collaboration with internationally renowned artist Maxi Priest to raise funds for hurricane relief efforts in Jamaica.

In the wake of the recent devastating hurricane, BritCham Guyana and Maxi Priest have joined forces to rally support from businesses and individuals across the Caribbean, the UK, Guyana, and the global community to assist with recovery and rebuilding efforts in Jamaica.

Chairman of BritCham Guyana, Faizal Khan, and Maxi Priest

Chairman of BritCham Guyana, Faizal Khan, and Maxi Priest have agreed to dedicate the networking segment of the BritCham Guyana Business Forum & Networking Event—taking place on Thursday, 6th November 2025 at Chelsea Football Club’s Stamford Bridge—to a special fundraising initiative.

The evening will feature:

A live charity auction

Displays of exclusive memorabilia

Cultural and sporting showcases, including iconic trophies, to inspire generosity and unity

All proceeds raise will go directly toward organizations coordinating hurricane relief efforts on the ground in Jamaica.

BritCham Guyana encourages all companies and individuals attending to support the cause by making donations at the event or providing pledges toward the relief initiative.

Statements:

Faizal Khan, Chairman of BritCham Guyana, said: “BritCham Guyana stands with our Caribbean brothers and sisters in times of need. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to community and resilience.”

Maxi Priest said:

“Music and unity have the power to heal and rebuild. I’m honoured to lend my voice to help those affected in Jamaica.”

Event Details:

Event: BritCham Guyana Business Forum & Networking Event

Date: Thursday, 6th November 2025

Venue: Chelsea Football Club, Stamford Bridge, London

Time: 2:30 pm

Media & Contact Information

For press inquiries or to get involved in the fundraising initiatives, please feel free to contact the BritCham Guyana Secretariat at (+592) 708 9989 or (+592) 708 9993 or email admin@britchamgy.com.

Regards,

Faizal Khan

Chairman

BritCham Guyana