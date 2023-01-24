Budget 2023 addresses immediate concerns, ensures prosperity for Guyanese – MP Seeraj

Member of Parliament Dharamkumar Seeraj says while Budget 2023 seeks to provide solutions for immediate problems, it also builds a solid foundation for generations to come.

The government MP was speaking during the budget debates, Monday evening, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Government Member of Parliament, Dharamkumar Seeraj

“It is building a platform for tomorrow, for prosperity for every single Guyanese and it seeks to make the One Guyana a reality,” MP Seeraj told the National Assembly.

He made it clear that this budget takes into consideration, the interest of every Guyanese.

Key in Budget 2023 is the increase of the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant to $35,000, salary adjustments for members of the joint services and healthcare workers, and increase of the income tax threshold from $75,000 to $85,000, among many others.

This, he noted will put millions of dollars in disposable income into the hands of Guyanese and will build the economy.

“Salary adjustment alone will see the realisation of $3 billion more disposable income for people. Income tax threshold … that will be releasing a total of $3.3 billion to taxpayers and taking 12,000 people out of the tax-paying bracket, the Because We Care programme, all these are geared towards helping our people in terms of disposable income. $8.6 billion going towards parents and the school-age children,” the MP noted.

The debates will continue throughout the week.

