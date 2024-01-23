Budget 2024 jampacked with projects for the country’s further development – Min Persaud

The National Budget of 2024 is jampacked with projects for the development of the country and the livelihoods of Guyanese.

This was the assertion made on Monday by Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, during his budget debate presentation at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, during day one of budget debate 2024

“Mr Speaker, let me say pellucidly that budget 2024 is jampacked with projects and policies which are geared towards improving the lives of the ordinary Guyanese in the short term and more importantly long term,” the minister explained in the parliamentary house.

Speaking specifically about the local government ministry, Minister Persaud revealed that numerous construction projects are slated to be done in every region across the country in the new year.

He said that the PPP/C government will oversee the construction of three bridges from Waniana to Wauna, the construction of timber revetment at the Barima access road, and the rehabilitation of other roads in Region One.

“Mr Speaker, the progress continues in budget 2024 with the construction of health huts at Tobago, Bamboo, Aranka, Eyelash Triangle…and the construction of living quarters at Mabaruma Hospital,” the minister disclosed.

He added that the budget will make provision for the construction of revetment at the Hague and Kingston Kokers in Regions Three and Four respectively. Additionally, similar works are scheduled to be done at Enmore and Mahaica on the East Coast of Demerara. A timber sluice door will also be constructed at Buxton.

Moreover, rehabilitation works on the Mibikuri Cattle Bridge in Region Six are expected to be carried out during the new year.

“Mr Speaker, staying the course and building prosperity for all in this budget will see the PPP/C government in Region Ten rehabilitating bridges at Dallawalla. We will rehabilitate creek roads at South Amelia’s Ward, Lewis Street, Wisroc, and upgrade the roads at Central Amelia’s Ward, Success Avenue among others,” Minister Persaud recounted.

According to the minister, the government is committed to building new and improved infrastructure for citizens so that they can live comfortably.

He said that it is no secret that every region across the country has witnessed unprecedented growth during the past three years.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

